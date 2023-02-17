'Braverman Bulley concerns' and 'PM's Brexit push'
- Published
The Financial Times leads on apparent tensions within the Conservative Party as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks to strike a deal that will solve post-Brexit trading agreements in Northern Ireland. It says that Eurosceptics within the party are concerned he is going "too far to accommodate the EU". Its main image shows Ukrainian solders undergoing training in the UK, alongside an article that says that the country's war with Russia is draining munition stocks.
- THE GOLD: Nail-biting drama based on the audacious Brink's-Mat heist
- LIFE-CHANGING DECLUTTERING: Stacey Solomon helps families transform their homes