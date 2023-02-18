NI protocol 'rebellion' and gas hits 18-month low
- Published
Several front pages lead on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's possible deal with the EU to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland protocol. The Guardian reports he faces a rebellion from the Conservative backbenches, as well as warnings from the Democratic Unionist Party that his plan "does no go far enough" to address its concerns. The paper says prominent Eurosceptic Tory MPs have also said they will remain in "lockstep" with the DUP over its objections.
