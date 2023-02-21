Neo-Nazi threats probed by anti-terrorism police
Threats sent to an activist and a TV presenter are being investigated by anti-terrorism detectives.
The letters claimed to come from the "London cell" of National Action, a neo-Nazi group banned by the home secretary in 2016.
India Willoughby, who is transgender, and British-Nigerian activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu were both targeted.
The latter said a death threat was posted through her front door on Monday.
The Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command said the messages contained "vile racist and transphobic language, and threats".
An investigation is being led by anti-terrorism specialists because of "the potential involvement of a proscribed group".
Police said no arrests have been made at this stage.
Dr Mos-Shogbamimu said the authors claimed to have guns and knives and to be watching her house.
The letter, which she posted in full on social media, claims she has been put on a "kill list" and will be subjected to an "execution".
It continues: "We are notifying you of our intention to kill you and your family."
Miss Willoughby said she was targeted via her accountant, who received the letter by hand delivery.
Investigators are calling on anyone who has been sent similar letters to come forward.
National Action was formed in 2013 and became the first far-right organisation to be outlawed under the Terrorism Act three years later.
It was found to have "promoted and encouraged acts of terrorism" following the murder of Jo Cox, the Home Office said at the time.