Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby could be anywhere, say police
- Published
A missing couple and their baby could be "absolutely anywhere in the UK", the Metropolitan Police has said.
Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their baby have been missing for more than six weeks.
Their car was found on fire near Bolton on 5 January, and it is believed Ms Marten gave birth either in or near the car a day or two earlier.
Detectives have made a renewed appeal to find the couple and their baby.
Ms Marten, 35, and her baby are not thought to have received medical attention.
The family were last seen on 8 January walking along Cantercrow Hill, in Newhaven - but police say considering the time that has passed they could have moved some considerable distance since then.
Det Supt Lewis Basford said the force had been "working around the clock behind the scenes" and had viewed more than 660 hours of CCTV.
Police previously said the couple and their baby were thought to be camping in the East Sussex countryside.