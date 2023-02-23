Asylum backlog crackdown and store 'seizes salad'
Many of Thursday's papers focus on government plans to streamline the asylum process in the UK. Some 12,000 people from five nations - Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Syria and Yemen - who applied before last July will now be considered for refugee status without face-to-face interviews. Instead, decisions will be made after they have filled out a 10-page Home Office questionnaire. The Daily Express reports that they are among 92,000 cases the Home Office aims to process by the end of the year in an attempt to reduce the asylum backlog.