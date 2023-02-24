Papers focus on Ukraine and food shortages

By BBC News
Staff

Many of Friday's front pages are reflecting on the war in Ukraine one year on from Russia's invasion. The Times, which leads with the headline "Ukraine's year of blood" reports that Rishi Sunak will issue a "rallying cry" to get fighter jets to Ukraine. An image of Ukrainian refugee Olha Boyko draped in her nation's colours and sitting on the rocks of Carmarthenshire also features on the front page. She fled the country while 34 weeks pregnant and was given sanctuary in Wales, the paper says.

Also dedicating its front page to the Ukrainian people is Metro. The paper has an image of Ukrainian flags honouring the war dead at a cemetery in the city of Kharkiv on the eve of the anniversary. The paper says Ukraine still stands defiant in the face of Russian aggression. 'Heroes never give in' is its headline.
The Daily Telegraph throws it forward to what a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could look like. The paper carries an editorial from the Archbishop of Canterbury who warns that Russia must not be crushed in any deal 'like Germany after 1919' - a reference to the punitive Treaty of Versailles at the end of the First World War which many historians say was a misguided attempt at destroying Germany, leading the nation to ultimately seek revenge.
The Guardian features a look at the impact of the war in Mariupol - the Ukrainian city it says is perhaps the bloodiest and most shocking chapter of the war. The paper also carries an exclusive on Phoenix Community Capital - a cryptocurrency investment firm with links to two Westminster all-party parliamentary groups which the paper says appears to have disappeared. It has left some investors fearing they may have lost tens of thousands of pounds, the paper reports.
Ukraine must be given all the tools it needs to defeat Putin, is the view of the Daily Mail. The paper says that, with the war hanging in the balance, it is the only option. But the paper's main story is on comments made by Camilla, Queen Consort, at a reception with some of Britain's top authors. Camilla waded into the row over publishing changes being made to Roald Dahl's classic books, the paper says. The Mail says the 73-year-old urged writers to fight for their "freedom of expression".
The Daily Express also leads with the story, quoting a source close to Camilla who says the royal was “shocked and dismayed” that publishers Puffin had made hundreds of changes to the original text of the much-loved children's books. Notably, the paper refers to Camilla as 'Queen' rather than her official title of Queen Consort.
For the third day in a row, the Daily Star features the ongoing fruit and vegetable shortage currently facing the UK on its front page. This time, the paper turns its attention to Environment Secretary Therese Coffey who on Thursday suggested turnips could be a suitable alternative while other vegetables remain in short supply. A free cut-out-and-keep turnip is included on front page.
Like the Daily Star, the Daily Mirror takes inspiration from Marie Antoinette for its headline "Let them eat turnips". The accompanying story points out that Labour MP Rachael Maskell has said the comments "shift the blame for food poverty on to the poor".
The Sun dedicates its entire front page to legendary BBC commentator John Motson, who died on Thursday at the age of 77. 'Sheepskin G.O.A.T' is the paper's headline, referring to his trademark coats.
The i reports that Rishi Sunak is softening his stance on NHS pay in a bid to end strikes. Ministers who this week have been negotiating with the Royal College of Nursing are planning to bring three other health unions into the discussions, the paper understands.
And the Financial Times leads with news that US President Joe Biden has nominated former Mastercard chief executive Ajay Banga as World Bank President. The paper says Mr Biden has picked a Wall Street veteran raised in India to oversee the institution's "biggest mission change in a generation".