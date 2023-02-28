CCTV shows how search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon unfolded
- Published
The police search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon - and a newborn baby - began in early January, after the couple's car was found burning on the side of the motorway.
Police said Ms Marten, 35, had given birth one or two days before the fire, and had not been seen by medical professionals. Gordon, her partner, is a convicted sex offender.
The couple had left their home in Eltham, south-east London, in September, after Ms Marten first showed signs of pregnancy.
After the car fire in January, the couple were on the move for a total of 53 days before being found - apparently evading police. They were arrested on 27 February.
Police said the pair would look away or cover their faces whenever they were near CCTV cameras. In the images of them that have been captured, they can often be seen wearing face masks.
Detectives also said Ms Marten was from a wealthy family, from whom she was estranged after meeting 48-year-old Gordon, and that her inherited wealth could allow the couple to live off-grid for some time.
This is what we know about the couple's movements, based on CCTV images.
The investigation began after a car was found on fire at around 18.30 on Thursday 5 January on the hard shoulder of the M61 near Bolton. The owners were not there, and police believe the fire had destroyed their belongings.
It was established that the car belonged to Constance Marten and Mark Gordon and that they had safely left the scene.
In the first few days after their disappearance, the pair travelled from the Bolton area to Liverpool, Essex, London and East Sussex, all in quick succession.
The couple were initially seen with carrier bags and a pushchair.
Marten and Gordon were seen on CCTV near East Ham Station in east London between 10:30 and 12:30 on Saturday 7 January.
They later took a taxi from East Ham to Whitechapel - another part of east London - and can be seen arriving on Whitechapel Road at around 18:15 with a pushchair and large carrier bag.
Gordon is initially seen wearing plastic bags on his shoes, which he later removes.
Minutes later, Gordon visits the Whitechapel Argos, where he buys camping equipment, including a blue two-person tent, two sleeping bags and two pillows. Police say this sparked fears the couple may have been camping in freezing temperatures.
CCTV shows Gordon walking with the two bulky Argos bags.
The couple then walked in the Whitechapel Road area for the next few hours, and tried unsuccessfully to flag down three separate taxis before walking to nearby Brick Lane.
The couple walked to Flower and Dean Walk near Brick Lane at about 23:45, and appeared to dump various items, including the pushchair, before getting a taxi to Harringey, north London.
At 01:24 on Sunday 8 January, they got in another taxi in Allison Road, Haringey, and travelled for over three hours to Newhaven in East Sussex, where they got out just outside the port at 04:56.
Just over an hour later, they walked along Cantercrow Hill in Newhaven into some fields, where they were believed to have set up camp.
On the evening of 27 February, the couple were found and arrested in nearby Brighton, but their baby remains missing.
Police are now focusing their efforts on finding the child in an "urgent search" using helicopters, drones and police dogs.
They have been looking through an allotment and golf course on the Sussex Downs - and local people have been asked to check sheds and outhouses.