Constance Marten and Mark Gordon to appear in court after baby's remains found
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are due to appear in court after the remains of a baby were found.
The body of a newborn was found in an area of woodland on Wednesday after a huge search operation around Brighton.
Ms Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter as well as concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.
They are due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The couple were first arrested on Monday and held in custody for questioning, before being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday evening.
Police said earlier on Thursday it was "too early" to say when the infant died or establish its sex.
The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination would take place on Friday.
Barry Hughes, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: "These charges arise from their arrest on Monday as a result of a lengthy police investigation to establish their whereabouts and that of their baby.
"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are active and that they have the right to a fair trial."
Ms Marten and Gordon were detained following a 53-day missing persons search which led to a wooded area in East Sussex.
Hundreds of officers using sniffer dogs, thermal cameras, helicopters and drones were drafted in to look for the infant.
The Metropolitan Police has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because the baby died during a missing persons investigation it was leading.