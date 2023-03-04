Johnson faces 'punishment' and his 'stitch-up'
Boris Johnson leads the press coverage in Saturday's papers. The former prime minister could be at risk of suspension from the House of Commons according to senior parliamentary sources, writes The Times. It comes after the committee investigating whether Mr Johnson misled MPs over lockdown parties published a 23-page document on the matter. The committee said that rule-breaking should have been "obvious" to the former Conservative Party leader, the paper writes.
