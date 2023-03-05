King's Coronation: Pubs to stay open longer in England and Wales
- Published
Pubs, clubs and bars will stay open into the early hours over the weekend of King Charles III's coronation.
Venues across England and Wales will serve customers for an extra two hours between Friday 5 May and Sunday 7 May.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman will extend licensing hours from the normal 23:00 BST to 01:00 to allow people to "enjoy an extra pint or two".
She said it was "a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration".
Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 allows Ms Braverman, the home secretary, to lay the order before Parliament on Monday to give permission for premises to stay open longer to mark occasions of exceptional significance.
Emma McClarkin, chief executive officer of the British Beer and Pub Association, said the move - which was also done for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year - was "a timely boost for the pub industry".
"In the midst of an acutely challenging period, I am sure our pubs will look to mark this joyous occasion by hosting special events and parties as part of national celebrations.
"The announcement of extended opening hours will help us all to mark this important event."
Ms Braverman said: "His Majesty The King's coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration.
"That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic coronation weekend.
"Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign."
As plans for the coronation ramp up, people are also encouraged to share how they will celebrate on a digital map set up by the government.
The public will be able to share events they are hosting over the weekend so others in the local community can find out what is happening and get involved.
This could include lunches, street parties and volunteering.
King Charles III's coronation itself will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.