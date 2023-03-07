Law to stop small boats and Johnson 'to make dad a Sir'
A number of Tuesday's papers lead with government plans to reduce the number of people entering the UK by crossing the Channel in small boats. The Times says that, under the plans, there will be a cap on overall refugee numbers and the home secretary will have a legal duty to remove almost all asylum seekers who enter the country on small craft. It adds that duty will "take precedence over human rights and modern slavery claims".