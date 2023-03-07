Law to stop small boats and Johnson 'to make dad a Sir'

Image caption,

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock discussed blocking funding for a disability centre in order to persuade a Tory MP to back lockdown restrictions, according to the Telegraph. The move was discussed in some of the WhatsApp messages passed to the paper by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, the co-author of Mr Hancock's book and a vocal critic of lockdowns. Mr Hancock is said to have spoken to an aide about taking plans for the centre "off the table" if James Daly, MP for Bury North, went against the government on a key vote.