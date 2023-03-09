Amber warnings for heavy snow across large parts of UK
Warnings are in place for heavy snowfall across large parts of the UK, with forecasters predicting up to 40cm of snow on high ground.
The weather has shut hundreds of schools in Wales and the West Midlands.
A temperature of -16C - the lowest for the UK since 2010 - was recorded overnight in the Scottish Highlands.
Three amber warnings are in place, covering from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham, North Wales and part of Northern Ireland.
The Met Office warned there may also be strong winds bringing blizzard conditions.
The warnings came into force at 15:00 GMT and last until Friday.
There are yellow weather warnings covering large parts of the rest of the country.
BBC weather forecaster Billy Payne said the most disruptive snow will be across North Wales, the Peak District, the Pennines and the eastern side of Northern Ireland through the rest of today, tonight and into Friday morning.
But he said more sleet and snow could hit at the weekend.
He said snowfalls of 18cm had already been recorded at Lake Vyrnwy in North Wales, with 5cm on lower ground in Nottingham.
He added that milder air will set in Sunday into Monday and a thaw will begin.
Amber weather warnings are issued when there is more chance of severe weather potentially causing disruption to everyday life, according to the Met Office's website.
This means there is likely to be travel delays on the roads and railways, as well as power cuts.
National Highways in England issued a severe weather alert for snow in the North West, North East and Midlands between 09:00 GMT on Thursday and 08:00 GMT on Friday.
The wintry conditions have caused at least 270 schools to shut in Wales so far, affecting pupils in Denbigh, Flintshire, Powys, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.
And in the West Midlands at least 250 schools have already closed.
The weather has paused flights at Birmingham airport as workers clear snow and ice from the runway.
East Midlands Airport was also forced to temporarily shut its runway, with a spokesperson saying on Thursday that: "Our runway remains closed as we continue to clear the airfield."
Passengers are being advised to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.
The RAC said there have been 50% more breakdowns than usual in the worst affected areas - with some drivers stuck in the snow in parts of South Yorkshire and Wales.
Spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Rural routes through central and northern England covered by the Met Office's amber weather warning are starting to get difficult to negotiate, and these are areas drivers should avoid if they can.
"Given the weather, we recommend thinking carefully before setting out today as, with more snow forecast, things are likely to get worse on the roads before they get better."