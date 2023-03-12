Lineker 'chaos' pressures BBC chiefs

Most of Sunday's front pages reflect the impact of a day of disruption for sports programming at the BBC following the decision to ask Match of the Day host Gary Lineker to step aside. In its front page, the Sunday Times reports that the broadcaster has "descended into chaos with its chairman facing renewed pressure to resign". The paper says Lineker's suspension from hosting Saturday's MOTD in an impartiality row over his social media use "led to mutiny" as many presenters, pundits and commentators pulled out in solidarity.