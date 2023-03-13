Gary Glitter: Paedophile former pop star recalled to prison
Disgraced former pop star Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions, the Probation Service has said.
The singer, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was freed in February after serving half his 16-year jail term for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.
Glitter was one of the biggest music stars of the 1970s.
After being released from prison, he was subject to licence conditions including monitoring and a GPS tag.
The pop star, 79, was jailed in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.
A Probation Service spokesperson said protecting the public was the "number one priority", adding: "That's why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don't hesitate to return them to custody."
