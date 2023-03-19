Georgia Harrison: I had no option but to take Stephen Bear to court
- Published
Reality TV star Georgia Harrison says she felt she had "no option" but to go to court after explicit footage of her was shared without her consent.
Her ex-partner, Stephen Bear, was jailed for 21 months after being found guilty of voyeurism and sharing private sexual videos online.
The 28-year-old said seeing the footage on subscription site OnlyFans was "the final straw" for her.
She told the BBC the process of going to court was tough but "empowering".
Ms Harrison - who has waived her right to anonymity - started criminal proceedings against Bear, who she met on a reality show, in December 2020.
"I just felt it was the only option. I'd been pushed so far, and before I actually saw the video had gone viral on the internet, I'd already had multiple men telling me they had it shown to them," she told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.
"So I think when I saw it was on OnlyFans, it was just the final straw for me."
Ms Harrison, who has appeared on Love Island and The Only Way is Essex, said she had been "living in fear" that Bear would sell more of the footage he had filmed. A six-minute clip was posted online but the original video was 20 minutes long.
"I was also very aware that people were viewing the whole thing, which was a lot harder for me to cope with," she said.
The incident "took away an innocent spark" Ms Harrison had and made it difficult for her to trust others, she said.
While her case has "shocked the British public", she said incidents like this are actually "such a common thing" and she receives messages from at least five women going through a similar situation every day.
"You just wouldn't believe how big this is and how many people are affected by it", she added.
She said current laws criminalising the sharing of private images or films are not effective because they require victims to prove the perpetrator intended to cause distress.
"I think if you are sharing explicit images or videos without consent - it's very obvious that it will cause distress.
"If they were to change it and take that out I think a lot more victims would have a chance of getting some justice, like I did," she said.