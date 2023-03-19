'Migrants to Rwanda by summer' and Lineker returns

By BBC News
Staff

The home secretary's claim that migrants arriving illegally into the UK will be sent to Rwanda by the summer leads many of Sunday's papers. The Mail on Sunday says migrants could be deported within months after Suella Braverman sealed the government's policy with a visit to Rwanda on Saturday.

Ms Braverman has said Rwanda is "clearly ready" to start receiving asylum seekers, the Sunday Telegraph reports. The paper notes that during a two-day visit to Rwanda, the home secretary expressed her determination to "move quickly" with deportation flights. The paper also features a picture of presenter Gary Lineker who returned to television on Saturday after a fallout from his tweets criticising the government's asylum policy.
The Observer says a defiant Boris Johnson is preparing to defend his actions during the Partygate scandal at a televised inquiry on Wednesday. The former prime minister's legal team is planning to publish written evidence, including witness statements, which would support Mr Johnson's claim that he did not knowingly mislead MPs over lockdown parties, the paper reports.
"Britain should be proud of Lineker", declares the Sunday Mirror, as it reports that refugee Rasheed Baluch who lived with the presenter for weeks, has praised his host. The paper also features a picture of pop star Taylor Swift who returned to touring with a three-hour set featuring 11 costume changes.
The Daily Star leads with a picture of former footballer Neil Ruddock who says losing seven stone "turned me into a stud muffin".