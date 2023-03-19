Judges 'to back down' on Rwanda and Boris' dossier

By BBC News
Staff

Some of Monday's papers lead on judges at the European Court of Human Rights who reportedly are close to backing down over blocking flights carrying asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda. The Daily Mail says Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she had been "encouraged" by discussions with Strasbourg judges, raising hopes of reviving the government's asylum policy.

The Daily Express says progress has been made during talks with chiefs at the European Court of Human Rights regarding the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. This comes after Ms Braverman visited Rwanda at the weekend where she said it was a "blessing" that migrants could seek refuge there. The paper also features a picture of the Princess of Wales with her three children, released for Mother's Day.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson says he has a "detailed and compelling" dossier to clear his name over the Partygate scandal, the Metro reports. The paper says the 50-page dossier incudes WhatsApp messages and photos of events, which will be handed to the privileges committee before they question Mr Johnson on Wednesday. Supporters of the former prime minister fear the televised session is part of a plot to end his career, the paper notes.
The i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been forced to delay announcements about key policies on crime, energy and pensions as Mr Johnson is due to take "centre stage". The former PM's spokesman says the evidence in Mr Johnson's dossier "will show that he did not knowingly mislead Parliament", the paper notes.
Lender Credit Suisse was sold on Sunday evening in a cut-price deal aimed at averting a new financial crisis, the Telegraph reports. The paper says the lender, valued at more than £65bn at its peak, has been taken over by its arch rival UBS. The merger is likely to result in thousands of job losses in London, the paper notes.
After a week of frantic negotiations UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for $3.25bn, the Financial Times reports. The paper says the historic deal followed five days during which the Swiss establishment raced to end a deepening crisis that threatened the country's second largest lender.
The Telegraph reports the Metropolitan Police faces being broken up if it does not rapidly overhaul a toxic culture that will be exposed in an independent review on Tuesday. The paper says the review found institutional problems of sexism, racism and homophobia. It was ordered after Sarah Everard was abducted, raped and murdered by a serving officer, the paper notes.
Members of the biggest health unions in Britain are organising a campaign to reject the pay agreement being recommended by union bosses in England, the Guardian reports. The paper says a cross-union group called NHS Workers Say No is reaching out in an effort to persuade members to vote against the 5% increase. Many nurses are prepared to go back on strike to push for a better deal and are furious that union bosses agreed to a deal well below the rate of inflation, the paper notes.
Actress Ruthie Henshall has ramped up the fight for Gloria's Law to stop the scandal of care home residents dying alone from ever happening again, the Daily Mirror reports. She joined families, who were denied access to loved ones during the pandemic, in calling for action, the paper notes.
"Polar scare" declares the Metro as it reports Britain will be hit by a storm this week. The paper predicts temperatures as low as -9C (15.8F) and a 700-mile-wide snow blast.