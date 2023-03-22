'D-day' for Johnson as he gets 'ready for battle'
- Published
The i leads on former prime minister Boris Johnson who will be questioned by MPs in a televised hearing later on Wednesday. Mr Johnson's appearance before the Privileges Committee comes after he admitting misleading Parliament - although not deliberately - over partygate. The paper says a comeback for the former PM may be supported by some ministers if he survives the committee's report and that he will still have a "big role to play" in the future of the Conservative Party.
