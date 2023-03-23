'Johnson in peril' as he 'fights for his future'

Image caption,

The Boris Johnson grilling is demoted to a small section on the front page of the FT which instead focuses on incumbent prime minister Rishi Sunak releasing his tax returns. The paper notes he published them at 4.30pm on Wednesday - when attention was focused on Mr Johnson's evidence to the inquiry. There is also a story about how the Federal Reserve is pressing ahead with a quarter-point rate rise despite recent turmoil in the banking sector.