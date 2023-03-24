Netanyahu meets Sunak at Downing Street amid protests
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at Downing Street amid a noisy protest against the Israeli leader's visit.
Mr Sunak greeted Mr Netanyahu outside Number 10 as shouts and whistles could be heard from hundreds of demonstrators at the barriers at the entrance.
They were protesting against Mr Netanyahu's judicial reforms, which have been met with outrage in Israel.
He is also due to meet Home Secretary Suella Braverman on his one-day visit.
As Mr Netanyahu made the short walk from his convoy to the steps of Number 10 on Friday morning, a cacophony of noise could be heard, including shouts of "shame" and "traitor".
נתניהו בדאונינג 10. אחת העיתונאיות הבריטיות זרקה לו: היועצת המשפטית שלך אומרת שאתה מפר החוק. נתניהו כבר מורגל בהתעלמות pic.twitter.com/E8QeiTUcG8— Itamar Eichner (@itamareichner) March 24, 2023
A planned photo opportunity for the gathered media was cancelled, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.
Although previous visits to the UK by Mr Netanyahu have been met with demonstrations by pro-Palestinian groups, Friday's protests were led by British and Israeli Jews, with many waving Israeli flags.
There is anger among some sections of British Jewry - and turmoil in Israel - over the government's bills which critics say severely undermine democracy there.
Israel has witnessed months of some of the biggest protests in its history, deepening splits in Israeli society which is already polarised over Benjamin Netanyahu.
Opponents say Mr Netanyahu is using the reforms, which will weaken the power of the Supreme Court amongst other things, to bolster himself and policies of his government - the most right-wing in Israel's history.
Mr Netanyahu has accused critics of disrespecting voters who gave his coalition and its reform platform a commanding win in November's elections.