King Charles warns scourge of war has returned to Europe
King Charles III says the scourge of war has returned to Europe, as he became the first British monarch to address the German parliament.
On the second day of his first overseas trip since becoming king, the monarch praised the "vital leadership" shown by Germany and the UK in helping Ukraine.
There was also laughter in the Bundestag when the King touched upon the Lionesses' victory at the Euros.
His speech, in both English and German, was met with a standing ovation.
The King used the occasion to thank the people of Germany for their "extraordinary kindness" when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last September and said his family was "deeply touched".
His three-day tour of Germany with Camilla, the Queen Consort, began on Wednesday.
It was meant to be the second stop on the trip, but a planned visit to France was cancelled after unrest in several cities over pension reforms.
On Thursday morning the King made a speech to politicians in the German federal parliament, which was met with applause and laughter.
He celebrated the "special bond" between the UK and Germany, and said he hoped to "renew the pledge of friendship between our nations".
Talking of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the King said: "Since I last spoke in this building, the scourge of war is back in Europe".
It has left freedom and human dignity "trampled in the most brutal way", he told the chamber.
He said Europe's security had been threatened, but praised how the UK and Germany had "responded decisively" and shown "vital leadership".
The King also made some cultural references about electronic pop band Kraftwerk, Monty Python and the Beatles during his speech, which were met with laughter.
He noted that the first Shakespeare association was established not in England, but in Weimar, and the music of George Frideric Handel would be playing at his coronation in May.
"The web of cultural connections is as strong as ever," he said, adding that over the last 50 years "we have laughed together - both at each other and with each other".
The King also talked humorously about the clashes between both countries on the football pitch, specifically highlighting the Lionesses' recent win against Germany in the Euros last summer.
The speech ended with a nod to the future of German-British relations. He said: "Heeding the lessons of the past is our sacred responsibility.
"In the long and remarkable story of our countries, there are many chapters not yet written. Let us fill these with the restless pursuit of a better tomorrow."
The King earlier held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and visited a food market with Berlin's mayor Franziska Giffey.
It is the first time a British monarch has visited Germany since the late Queen Elizabeth II's state visit in 2015.
On Wednesday, the King paid tribute to Germany's "extraordinary hospitality" towards Ukraine refugees.
During a state banquet held in his honour, he pledged to strengthen the ties between both countries.
King Charles has also met with Ukrainian refugees who fled their home country.
Later on Thursday he will speak with representatives of a joint UK and German military unit in Brandenburg, before joining his wife at an organic farm.
The Queen Consort will also go to the opera with the wife of the German president.