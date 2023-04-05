Barge to house 500 male migrants off Dorset coast, says government
- Published
About 500 adult male migrants will be housed in a barge on the Dorset coast "in the coming months", the government has confirmed.
The plans have been criticised by local groups, refugee charities and Conservative MP Richard Drax who said "every action's being looked at".
The Home Office says the 222-roomed vessel called Bibby Stockholm will be "significantly cheaper than hotels".
The government says it costs more than £6m a day to house migrants in hotels.
The three-storey Bibby Stockholm, which will be located at Portland Port in Dorset, will be used to house migrants while they are waiting for their asylum claims to be processed.
As well as providing basic and functional accommodation, healthcare and catering - the berthed vessel will have security on board to minimise disruption to local communities, says the Home Office.
The Bibby Stockholm has been refurbished since it was criticised as an "oppressive environment" when the Dutch government used it for asylum seekers.
It now has en-suite rooms, a TV and games room and a gym, according to a fact sheet from its owners, Bibby Maritime.
Charities and local councillors have opposed the plans, with the Refugee Council saying the barge will be "completely inadequate" to house "vulnerable people".
"A floating barge does not provide what they need nor the respect, dignity and support they deserve", said chief executive Enver Solomon.
Using the barge to house migrants was condemned as "ministerial cruelty" by Amnesty International which has called for the plans to be abandoned.
Dorset Council said it had "serious reservations" about the suitability of Portland Port as a location for the barge, adding: "We remain opposed to the proposals."