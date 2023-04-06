King Charles supports study into royal family slavery links
Buckingham Palace said that it is cooperating with an independent study exploring the relationship between the British monarchy and the slave trade in the 17th and 18th centuries.
The research is being carried out by the University of Manchester with Historic Royal Palaces.
Buckingham Palace is granting researchers full access to the Royal Archives and the Royal Collection.
The study is expected to be completed in 2026.
The PhD project of historian Camilla de Koning is co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) which manages several sites.
The study started in October, one month after the King came to the throne.
It will look into the extent of any investments from any other slave trading companies.
The palace said that King Charles III takes the issue "profoundly seriously".
A spokesperson for the King said he had continued his pledge to deepen his understanding of slavery's impact with "vigour and determination" since his accession.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "This is an issue that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously.
"Given the complexities of the issues it is important to explore them as thoroughly as possible."
A Palace statement twas issued in response to the Guardian, which has published a previously unseen document showing the 1689 transfer of shares in the slave-trading Royal African Company from Edward Colston - the slave trader and the company's deputy governor - to King William III.
Last summer, King Charles told Commonwealth leaders he could not describe "the depths of his personal sorrow" at the suffering caused by the slave trade.
Speaking in Rwanda, he said the potential of the family of nations could only be realised by acknowledging the wrongs that had "shaped our past".
He said he was aware the roots of the Commonwealth organisation "run deep into the most painful period of our history" and said acknowledging the wrongs of the past was a "conversation whose time has come".
In the same speech, the King said that each Commonwealth country should make its own decision over whether it is a constitutional monarchy or a republic.
There are currently 14 Commonwealth Realms in addition to the UK where the King is their head of state.
The Prince of Wales has also spoken of his "profound sorrow" over slavery during a speech at a dinner in Jamaica.
Last year, Prince William said slavery was abhorrent, "should never have happened" and "forever stains our history".
The comments came as the island's prime minister, Andrew Holness, told the future king his country planned to pursue its goals as an independent country.