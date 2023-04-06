Beckton fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a fire in a block of flats in east London.
Details of the fire are emerging, with five people also known to have been injured and taken to hospital.
Five ambulance crews and a helicopter were sent to Tollgate Road in Beckton after it was reported at 17:26 BST on Thursday afternoon.
Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing, the Metropolitan Police said.
The police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade remain at the scene dealing with the fire, a Met spokesperson added.
The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: "We are deeply saddened by the news that there has been one fatality already from the fire that broke out in flats in Beckton."
"Our deepest condolences to loved ones now in mourning."
Tollgate Road remains cordoned off, she added.
Restrictions are also in place on surrounding roads.