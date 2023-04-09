Easter sermons: Do not lose heart over conflicts, Archbishop of Canterbury says
The Archbishop of Canterbury is using his Easter sermons to say "we must not lose heart" over the war in Ukraine or the situation in Israel and Palestine.
Preaching at Canterbury Cathedral on Easter Sunday, he will say that "true peace is no aimless daydream".
Justin Welby adds that the resurrection teaches Christians that "life triumphs over death, light over darkness".
And he warns that those who "oppress and subjugate others" will "face divine justice".
Mr Welby is speaking at the service of Holy Communion on Sunday, giving a longer version of the sermon during Easter Eucharist later in the morning.
He will say "cruel and oppressive leaders might look as though they only get stronger, yet they will vanish - the power of the resurrection is infinitely greater than they are".
His message continues: "Even in our lifetimes, as we are surrounded by fears, even by evil, we know that those who oppress and subjugate others will face divine justice.
"We know with certainty that policies that cause suffering and pain will fall away. We can say surely: all that seeks to deny God has no future - all that shares in the risen life of Jesus is eternal."
Mr Welby will also say Christians see "the reality of the resurrection around us in all corners of the world" - including in "relationships that find warmth again after many years of hurt and estrangement", and "in conflict reconciled and hatreds overcome".
In his own Easter message, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Christian values of "tolerance, compassion and charity" are embedded in British culture.
Mr Sunak, a Hindu, said Easter Sunday is a chance to reflect on the contribution made by Christian communities in the UK, adding they offer "support and a sense of belonging to so many across the country".
He said the religion is part of the "national fabric" and "its values are British values".
Elsewhere, the Pope - who recently spent time in hospital with a respiratory infection - is expected to lead Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square in Rome. He will then give the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing.