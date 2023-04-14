Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, not invited to coronation
- Published
The Duchess of York has not been invited to King Charles's coronation next month, sources have confirmed.
It is understood that there is no "ill will" about this decision from the duchess, Sarah Ferguson, who is said not to have expected to attend.
Before her divorce in 1996, she was married to the King's younger brother, Prince Andrew.
He is expected to be at the coronation on 6 May, along with more than 2,000 guests in Westminster Abbey.
Details of those who will be at the ceremony are beginning to emerge.
Senior royals and politicians will be present, alongside 450 charity and community representatives and international dignitaries such as President Macron of France, US first lady Jill Biden and Crown Prince Akishino of Japan.
Prince Harry this week confirmed that he would be travelling from the US for the coronation, but his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be attending.
'Working royal'
There are denials that the decision not to invite the Duchess of York is a snub, when she has maintained good relations with her royal ex-in laws, including spending Easter with them this year.
When the late Queen died last year, the duke and duchess adopted two of her corgis.
The 63-year-old duchess shares a house with her ex-husband, almost 27 years after they divorced, although there have been reports of pressure for Prince Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Prince Andrew, who reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre last year after allegations of sexual assault, is no longer a "working royal", so it remains uncertain what part he might play in his brother's coronation.
At last year's Platinum Jubilee, the traditional balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace was restricted to working royals.
The duchess, under her own name of Sarah Ferguson, has become a best-selling author, with her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, recently published by Mills and Boon and Harper Collins.
While preparations build up for next month's coronation, a poll from YouGov has raised questions about the levels of public interest.
A survey of more than 3,000 adults found 35% said they "do not care very much" about the coronation and 29% said they "do not care at all".
Apathy about the event was claimed to be highest among young people, with 75% of 18 to 24-year-olds saying they were not interested in it.