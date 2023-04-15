New smart motorway plans being scrapped
- Published
Plans for all new smart motorways have been scrapped, it has been announced.
Fourteen smart motorways will be removed from government road building plans due to a lack of public confidence and financial pressures, the Department for Transport said.
The roads are a stretch of motorway where technology is used to regulate traffic flow and ease congestion.
Rishi Sunak said "all drivers deserve to have confidence in the roads they use to get around the country".
Fourteen planned smart motorways, including 11 that had already been paused and three that had earmarked for construction, will be removed from road building plans.
Initial estimations suggested constructing the smart motorway schemes would have cost more than £1 billion, the government said, and cancelling the schemes would now allow more time to track public confidence in smart motorways over a longer period.