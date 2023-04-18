Plan to ban 'menacing' machetes and zombie knives
Machetes and so-called zombie knives "with no practical use" could be banned in England and Wales under proposals to shut legal loopholes and curb violence.
Certain knives which are "designed to look menacing" and are not currently banned would be made illegal under the plans, the Home Office said.
A public consultation will also look at increasing maximum penalties for their possession and sale.
Labour said the weapons should have been banned years ago.
The Home Office said that some machetes and other knives can have legitimate uses in the agricultural and outdoor sectors, but criminals are buying, selling and using the larger blades as weapons to intimidate and cause serious harm.
Under current rules, the possession of machetes and zombie knives are not outlawed unless they feature images or words on them that suggest they could be used for violence.
This means that if police find the weapons in someone's home, they cannot seize them, even if they believe it will be used to commit a crime.
Under the plans, police could be given greater powers to seize some bladed articles - even if they are not prohibited.
And the government is considering a new offence for carrying a knife with the intention to injure or cause fear of violence. The current law only applies to those who intend to cause injury.
The maximum penalty for importing, manufacturing or supplying banned offensive weapons or selling bladed articles to under 18s could also be increased from six months imprisonment to two years.
The consultation, which will run for seven weeks, will "carefully define" which machetes and knives will be banned.
Announcing the new proposals, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "The thugs wielding these deadly knives aim to terrorise their victims and the public, and too often even carry out horrific or fatal attacks.
"They are emboldened by the cowardly idea that carrying these blades inflates their own status and respect."
The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) welcomed the plans, describing them as "robust and powerful".
But shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Conservatives "have dragged their heels and are only launching a consultation".
Liberal Democrats Home Affairs spokesman MP Alistair Carmichael said the government had "consistently failed to keep our communities safe".
There were 282 homicides in England and Wales using knife or a sharp instrument in the year ending March 2022 - the highest annual total since records began in 1946, according to the Home Office.
Knife crime increased by 9% in 2022 and around 45,000 offences were recorded.
This month, a judge urged a jury to write to their MPs about the "shocking" availability of weapons online, after a teenager was found guilty of murder using a 22-inch long zombie knife. Saranbah Sillah, whose son Hakim died when he was stabbed in the attack at a knife awareness course in west London in 2017, has criticised the availability of knives.
"This consultation should have happened a long time ago," she told the BBC. "So many people have been calling on the government to do something about it."
