King Charles coronation: Troops take part in midnight rehearsal
- Published
Hundreds of military personnel were seen parading through the streets of central London in a midnight rehearsal for the King's coronation.
Dressed in military attire, they travelled in rows on horseback through the quiet streets on Monday night in preparation for next month's event.
It will feature more than 6,000 men and women from the UK's armed forces.
Roads were closed along the 1.3-mile route and the procession began later than the expected 22:00 BST start time.
With darkness having fallen, military personnel could be seen silhouetted against street lamps, while a carriage was drawn by several horses.
Charles and the Queen Consort will travel from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in the parade for the coronation on 6 May.
They will journey through Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall.
About 400 armed forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries will join the sailors, soldiers, and aviators from across the UK as they journey with the King and Camilla to and from Westminster Abbey.
Charles and Camilla will be taken to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and will then return through the same route in the Gold State Coach.
The route will be a quarter of the length of the late Queen's grand procession back in 1953.
She travelled five miles through Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street, which took two hours and featured tens of thousands of participants.
All images subject to copyright