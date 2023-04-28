Richard Sharp: BBC chairman resigns over report into appointment
- Published
BBC chairman Richard Sharp has resigned over a report into whether he failed to properly disclose his involvement in the facilitation of a loan to Boris Johnson.
He said the investigation found he had breached the governance code for public appointments.
Mr Sharp said the breach was "inadvertent and not material", and that the report supports his view.
The full KC-led report is being published today.
Barrister Adam Heppinstall was appointed by the Commissioner of Public Appointments to investigate claims which appeared in the Sunday Times.
Confirming his resignation, Mr Sharp said the report found "that while I did breach the governance code for public appointments, he states that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment".
Mr Sharp said the report finds he did not play "any part whatsoever in the facilitation, arrangement, or financing of a loan for the former Prime Minister".
But he said with hindsight he should have disclosed his role in setting up a meeting between Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Sam Blyth - a businessman who was offering the then PM financial help - to the appointments panel during the scrutiny process ahead of him taking up the senior role.
He said not doing so was an "oversight" and apologised for it.
In a statement, Mr Sharp said he did not want to be a "distraction", adding that it had been an honour to chair the BBC.
He will remain in post until June until a successor is appointed.