Trans charity Mermaids loses challenge against LGB Alliance
- Published
A transgender charity's attempt to get an organisation it described as having an "anti-trans focus" removed from the charity register has been dismissed.
Mermaids launched the legal challenge after the Charity Commission registered the LGB Alliance in 2021.
The LGB Alliance supports lesbian, gay and bisexual people, but Mermaids alleged the group sought to undermine its charitable activities.
On Thursday the tribunal ruled Mermaids was not entitled to bring the case.
Mermaids' challenge is believed to be the first time a charity sought to strip another charity of its charitable status.
But the tribunal ruled that while Mermaids and its supporters may have been affected by LGB Alliance "emotionally and/or socially," this did not give them the legal right to appeal against their registration as a charity.
Mermaids was set up in 1995 to support children and young people questioning their gender identity. It said the LGB Alliance sought to "destroy" its reputation and sources of funding.
LGB Alliance says it exists to advance the rights of lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) people. It insisted it is not transphobic and does not endorse discriminatory behaviour towards any group or individual.
Kate Barker, chief executive officer of LGB Alliance said she was "delighted" with the decision, but added "the cost to us and to our supporters has been huge".
Mermaids said it is disappointed by the ruling and is considering whether to appeal.
The tribunal had been asked to consider whether LGB Alliance should have been registered as a charity, but the two judges on the panel were unable to reach an agreement. Both judges agreed the case should be dismissed.
The tribunal heard arguments about the definition of homosexuality, transgender rights and gender identity services for children and young people, during a week of evidence at the general regulatory chamber in London in September.
The Charity Commission said its role is not to regulate public debate on sensitive issues but to apply the law when registering charities.