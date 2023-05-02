Why I won't be watching the King's Coronation
Millions of people are expected to tune into the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May. While some might revel in the crowds, parties, pomp and ceremony, others will do everything they can do avoid the occasion.
BBC News spoke to four people who won't be watching.
'It's a huge waste of public money'
Oli Silverwood-Cope has no plans to tune in. She says the monarchy is an outdated institution that should be abolished.
"I think it's a huge waste of public money", the 51-year-old from Stroud says.
For Oli, a hereditary head of state is undemocratic and elitist.
"You've got this tiny little band of elite at the top of our society that are thriving and then everybody else is scrabbling around trying to make ends meet and put food on the table", she says.
As an NHS midwife, she says taxpayers' money could be better spent.
"We haven't had a pay rise since 2010. The Royal Family have their own personal wealth and yet we, the taxpayers, are having to fund this parade in the middle of a financial crisis", she says.
Instead of watching, she'll be on shift at the hospital helping to deliver babies.
'I'd rather have a lie-in and eat some donuts'
Tarek Ahmed says he doesn't "care enough to watch for hours".
"I'd rather have a lie-in and eat some donuts", the 21-year-old marketing executive from Kent explains.
Tarek says he hasn't decided whether or not he supports the Royal Family.
"If they make the country money, happy days. That means more money for things like the NHS and education. But if that's not the case then I don't want them. I don't know the answer", he says.
A YouGov poll commissioned by the BBC's Panorama programme suggests broad support for keeping the monarchy, with 58% preferring it to an elected head of state - which was supported by 26%.
Tarek plans to spend Saturday morning watching the new Avatar film with his family instead. But he might catch a quick roundup of the Coronation afterwards.
"I'll probably look at highlights with the moment the crown goes on his head - that's a bit of history."
Despite his views on the Coronation, Tarek is looking forward to the bank holiday.
"We get an extra day off and the entire country deserves that", he says.
'I don't feel like Charles deserves to be King'
Joana Firmino says she doesn't like King Charles and doesn't want to see him being crowned.
"I don't think he's going to be a good role model", the 21-year-old waitress from Kent explains.
Joana was a fan of the Queen Elizabeth II and was "extremely upset" when she passed away.
But she worries King Charles may "not make good decisions" because of his troubled relationship with his first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales. She says his son Prince William would be "a way better king."
"If it was William being crowned, I would definitely watch. But I don't want to spend hours watching someone I don't really like getting crowned as King when I believe he doesn't deserve to be", she says.
Instead, Joana will be jetting off on holiday to the Philippines.
"I'm not going to be wasting my time. I'll be enjoying the sunny weather and tropical beaches", she adds.
'I'll be busy working on Eurovision'
Luke Dudley is working as a spotlight operator at the Eurovision Song Contest and says "back-to-back" rehearsals means he can't watch the ceremony.
"It's a very tightly packed schedule which we've been religiously sticking to", he explains.
The 21-year-old from Manchester works in the lighting department, providing the key light for artists and presenters on the stage.
Luke is disappointed to be missing "a momentous period in our history".
"Friends and family have parties planned, so it's a massive shame. I love the pomp, ceremony and spectacle of it all", he says.
Despite Luke not being able to participate in the coronation parties, he says he "couldn't pass on an opportunity like Eurovision."
"I couldn't be more excited. There's nothing like it".