Prince William secretly settled phone-hacking claim, court told
- Published
Prince William was paid a "very large sum" by the owners of The Sun to settle historical phone-hacking claims, court documents say.
There was a "secret agreement" between Buckingham Palace and News Group Newspapers (NGN), papers shown at the High Court allege.
Prince Harry is suing the publisher over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.
But NGN says the prince has run out of time to bring a claim.
The case is one of three major allegations of unlawful information gathering that the Duke of Sussex has made against tabloid newspapers - the other cases concerning the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail groups.
He alleges that evidence disclosed since the criminal trials relating to phone hacking at the now-closed News of the World prove he was serially targeted by its sister title, The Sun.