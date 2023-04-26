King and Queen Consort's phones intercepted by Sun Publisher, claims Harry
The Duke of Sussex has alleged that phone calls made by the King and Queen Consort were intercepted by the publisher of the Sun newspaper during the 1990s, court documents say.
Prince Harry's barrister said that the prince's private information would also have been intercepted as a result.
Prince Harry is suing the publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), over alleged unlawful information-gathering.
NGN has consistently denied this and wants to stop his claim.
NGN is bringing a bid to have his claim thrown out, along with a similar claim by actor Hugh Grant, arguing they have been brought too late.
The case is one of three major cases that Prince Harry has made against tabloid newspapers, all alleging unlawful information-gathering. The other cases concern the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail groups.
He says the Sun's journalists and private investigators working for them of intruded illegally into his personal life, starting from when he was a teenager.
Making the allegations, barrister David Sherborne said: "The claimant will rely on these instances in support of the contention that the inevitable and/or intended consequence of these interceptions is that his own private information will have been intercepted as a result since his father was communicating or receiving private information about the claimant's education, health and welfare."
Mr Sherborne also alleged that Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had calls and messages intercepted by NGN.
The hearing began on Tuesday with claims by Prince Harry that Buckingham Palace and NGN had struck a backroom deal - which, he explained, was why he did not bring a claim earlier.
He said he first became aware of the alleged deal in around 2012.
NGN lawyers deny there was ever a secret agreement.
The High Court hearing is expected to conclude on Thursday and the judge will determine whether the claims will progress to a trial which is due to be heard in January next year.
But if NGN succeeds in its bid to scrap the case it could also lead to the blocking of a similar damages claim brought by the actor Hugh Grant.