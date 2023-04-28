Tom Cruise: Hollywood star latest to join Coronation Concert line-up
- Published
Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Dame Joan Collins have been announced as some of the latest stars to feature in the Coronation Concert on 7 May.
Adventurer Bear Grylls and Sir Tom Jones will join them in pre-recorded sketches to celebrate the crowning of the King and the Queen Consort.
The photos were taken by Hugo Burnand, who was the official photographer at their wedding in 2005.
In one picture, the pair stand together as they pose in blue outfits, and then sit separately on blue and gold chairs in the other two.
The photos were taken last month in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.
The concert on 7 May will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public - as well as being broadcast across BBC television and radio.
Other names will appear in pre-recorded sketches that are being billed as revealing little known facts about the monarch - including former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse,
Winnie the Pooh will make an appearance that could match that of the Platinum Party At The Palace in 2022, where the late Queen shared tea with Paddington Bear.
The latest names join a billing that already includes Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as classical acts including Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.
Music acts Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls and Chinese pianist Lang Lang have been added to the line-up too, along with Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics project, and the teenage winner of The Piano TV talent show, Lucy.
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has also been chosen to deliver a spoken performance, which she said she would be "honoured" to do.
Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted, said: "Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it's going to be a jam-packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the UK can enjoy".