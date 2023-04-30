Coronation: Military rehearse parade on replica route
- Published
Thousands of ceremonial troops have been rehearsing ahead of the King's Coronation, bringing together the largest parade of military personnel since Winston Churchill's funeral.
The troops practised at an airbase which had been transformed into a life-size replica of the procession route.
More than 7,000 troops took part.
Capt Jordan Charles Whiteman, whose grandfather had taken part in the late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, said he felt "ecstatic" to be involved.
Organisers were creative in recreating the route with a pair of rugby posts acting as Buckingham Palace, a minibus standing in for the royal Gold State Coach and a set of cones replacing Admiralty Arch at the entrance to the Mall.
On 6 May, the armed forces will accompany King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace.
The route will be a quarter of the length of the late Queen's grand procession back in 1953.
The rehearsal - which included sailors, soldiers and aviators - took place at RAF Odiham in Hampshire on Sunday.
The procession route was mapped out onto the airfield using a pace stick to ensure it was the exact distance.
Some 40 nations were represented, including troops from 34 Commonwealth countries and six overseas territories.
More rehearsals are scheduled to take place, partly at night, ahead of the big day.
Capt Whiteman said the coronation would be a very special day for his family as they reminisced about his grandfather, Sgt Charles White.
Despite dying before he was born, Capt Whiteman said his grandfather had shared some advice, passed down by his mother.
"What's been passed on is remember the nerves will keep you sharp and keep your wits about you.
"But also actually don't forget to actually enjoy the moment and enjoy the day - it certainly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he added.
Read the latest from our royal correspondent Sean Coughlan - sign up here.
Also taking part were identical twins Amy and Jessica McLenaghan - who will be in the procession, just one row apart.
The air engineer technicians said they applied at the same time and were really pleased to both be selected.
On the day there is going to be a mixture of emotions, said Amy, "but overall it is a proud moment to be a part of".
All images subject to copyright