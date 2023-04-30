Cancer nurses strike, and £19bn in unclaimed benefits

Image caption,

The Times says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to boost support for first-time home buyers, which is likely to be a "key plank" of the Tories' campaign for a fifth term at Downing Street. The paper reports that No 10 officials "are looking at proposals to help thousands of renters who have been unable to get on the housing ladder in the face of high prices and rising interest rates". It comes as Labour pledged more support for first-time buyers this weekend, including a pledge to bring back homebuilding targets. The paper also pictures members of the British military, as some 7,000 members of the British and Commonwealth armed forces rehearsed at RAF Odiham in Hampshire yesterday ahead of the Coronation parade.