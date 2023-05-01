Photo of smiling Princess Charlotte shared as she turns 8
A photograph of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother has been released on the eve of her eighth birthday,
The smiling young royal, who is third in line to the throne, is pictured in a white dress patterned with flowers and sitting in a white chair.
Her mother, the Princess of Wales, took the image in Windsor at the weekend.
The daughter of the Prince of Wales was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, at 08:34 on 2 May 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.
Charlotte and her siblings George and Louis are expected to watch their grandfather, King Charles III, be crowned on Saturday.
George will be one of eight pages of honour during the service, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with the holding of robes.
The trio will also be expected on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards along with their parents, Prince William and Catherine.