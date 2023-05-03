King Charles III: How to watch the Coronation and TV schedule
- Published
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday 6 May is a religious occasion steeped in centuries-old tradition.
It is the first coronation to take place in 70 years and the BBC has planned a weekend of special coverage across television, radio, iPlayer, Sounds and online.
The Coronation ceremony will also be fully accessible. Viewers will be able to watch with subtitles or sign language. There will also be an alternative commentary version for people with sight loss on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.
Here's a guide to following the events, day by day.
Friday 5 May
BBC News will kick off the Coronation coverage with a preview of the preparations in London and Windsor.
Viewers can follow the coverage live on bbc.co.uk/news, on the BBC News channel or listen to BBC radio or BBC Sounds.
At 20:00, BBC One will broadcast Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir about the singers that will perform for the King and Queen Consort at the Coronation Concert.
Audiences outside the UK will be able to follow the coverage on bbc.com/news, watch on the BBC News channel, or listen to the BBC World Service.
Saturday 6 May
Coverage of King Charles III's coronation will begin in the early hours of Saturday morning, with a live stream and a live page with commentary and analysis on bbc.co.uk/news.
The Coronation of HM The King will be broadcast live on on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 07:30.
The service begins at 11:00 in Westminster Abbey. You can read more about the details of the service here, and about the crown that will be placed on King Charles' head here.
At 13:00, the King and Queen leave Westminster Abbey in a ceremonial procession through London back to Buckingham Palace, joined by other members of the Royal Family.
The Celebration will air from 13:00 on both BBC One and BBC Two with sign language available on BBC Two.
Audiences outside the UK will be able to follow a live page with commentary and analysis on bbc.com/news, watch on the BBC News channel, or listen on the BBC World Service.
Sunday 7 May
A live stream and live page with coverage and analysis of The Coronation Big Lunch will continue on Sunday morning on bbc.co.uk/news.
Live TV coverage will start at 12.30 with Coronation: The UK celebrates, a 90 minute special on BBC One and BBC News reflecting gatherings and parties all around the country.
At 20:00, the Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. It will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville and feature performances from British pop group Take That, international superstar Lionel Richie, pop icon Katy Perry and opera star Andrea Bocelli.
It will also feature, for the first time ever, a joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.
For viewers outside the UK, the Concert will be broadcast on the BBC News channel (check your local listings) and carried live on BBC World Service.
Regional and local coverage
On the morning of the Coronation, local Radio in England will join teams from around the country to hear how they are marking the historical day.
In Scotland, BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal will be covering the Coronation from 10:00 and broadcasting coverage of the ceremony in Gaelic.
BBC Radio Wales will broadcast King and Country: How Wales made a monarch, on how being Prince of Wales meant more than a title to Charles, and the work he did in business, culture and conservation.
BBC Radio Ulster/ Foyle have scheduled programmes in the lead up to and on the Coronation weekend, reflecting local views on the occasion. These will include a special Gardeners' Corner 'Highgrove and Hillsborough' programme on Saturday 6 May.