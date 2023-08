Image caption,

The Metro leads with the trial of Lucy Letby, who stands accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others while working as a nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The paper says Ms Letby, who denies all 22 charges against her, told a court she was sickened by the allegations and that she had written "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough" on a Post-It note because she had felt her "mistakes" had contributed to the babies' deaths.