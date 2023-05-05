Frontline workers to receive Coronation medal
More than 400,000 people are to receive a medal in recognition of their contribution to the King's Coronation.
Made of nickel silver, it has the royal cypher on one side and images of the King and Queen Consort on the other.
Recipients include police, ambulance workers, choristers and military personnel working at the Coronation.
It will also be given to emergency service workers, prison staff and members of the armed forces with more than five years of full service.
And living recipients of the George Cross or Victoria Cross will receive the medal.
The first coronation medal was awarded to mark the accession to the English throne of James I in 1603 and featured a bust of the king in the costume of a Roman emperor.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said the medal is a gift from the nation to commemorate the coronation for the people who will make the service happen.
