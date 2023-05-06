Anti-monarchy group chief arrested at Coronation protest
- Published
The head of anti-monarchist campaign group Republic has been arrested at a protest in Trafalgar Square ahead of the Coronation.
Footage on social media appeared to show demonstrators in "Not My King" t-shirts being arrested by police, including Graham Smith, the head of Republic.
Around half a dozen protesters from the group were arrested as they were unloading a van of placards just north of Trafalgar Square.
Matt Turnbull, one of those arrested, said the straps holding the placards had been "misconstrued" as something that could be used for locking on.
New legislation passed this week made it illegal to prepare to lock-on to things like street furniture.