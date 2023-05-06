Katy Perry, Jill Biden and Ant and Dec among guests at the King's coronation
A host of famous faces has been streaming in to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Here's a look at some of those you might recognise.
Guests have travelled from around the world to be among the congregation. Representing the US is First Lady Jill Biden, accompanied by granddaughter Finnegan - the pair are wearing complementary blue and yellow outfits, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Their compatriots at the service include singer Katy Perry, who will be performing at the Coronation concert on Sunday. Wearing a lilac skirt suit and an eye-catching flying saucer-style hat, she was accompanied by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful as she walked to Westminster Abbey.
Also performing at the concert will be Lionel Richie, who was seen talking to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan as people took their seats in the Abbey.
Richie was invited because of his links to the Prince's Trust charity, set up by the King in 1976. Presenters Ant and Dec are also there in their role as goodwill ambassadors for the charity, which supports young people.
They were seen posing for a selfie inside the Abbey. Dame Joanna Lumley, a friend of the King and Queen Camilla, was also happy to strike a pose for a photograph as she waited to enter the building.
And fellow actress Dame Emma Thompson looked excited by the occasion - or maybe it was the distinctly British weather (rain, and lots of it) that was causing her expression.
And of course, members of the Royal Family are front and centre at the ceremony, many in full regalia, like the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Duke of Sussex is attending, while his wife Meghan is staying at their California home with their children Lilibet and Archie - who turns four today.
Harry entered with his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie and had been seen with cousin Zara Tindall, who is accompanied by husband Mike Tindall.
Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, arrived by car with her father Prince Andrew.
Australian singer Nick Cave has said he is attending the Coronation for "the stupefying spectacular, the awe inspiring". Other singers attending include Joan Armatrading.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined by wife Akshata Murty, with former prime ministers also in attendance - including Boris Johnson, accompanied by wife Carrie.
Dame Floella Benjamin is taking part in the coronation procession on Saturday.
Other guests from the world of politics include Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, pictured with Andrew Lloyd Webber, who has composed a coronation anthem for the King.
Foreign royals attending include King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.
