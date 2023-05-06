Charles and Camilla crowned King and Queen
- Published
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been crowned on a historic day of pageantry, capped by cheering by crowds in front of Buckingham Palace.
Thousands packed the Mall despite the rain, after a deeply religious Coronation service at Westminster Abbey and a huge procession through London.
The King and Queen waved to admirers from the Palace balcony as planes painted the sky red, white and blue.
But the BBC understands Prince Harry was not invited to join them.
The Duke of Sussex had been at the ceremony in the abbey earlier, sitting two rows back from his brother Prince William - the first time they had been seen together since Harry's sensational memoir, Spare, was released. He left for the US straight afterwards.
The two-hour ceremony - the first to crown a monarch in 70 years - was watched on TV around the world, as well as some 2,300 people inside the abbey.
After the crown was placed on Charles's head cries of "God Save the King" were heard inside and outside, and gun salutes were made across the UK.
Celebrity guests were among those inside Westminster Abbey - including actress Emma Thompson and US singer Katy Perry.
US First Lady Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan, arrived in a three-car motorcade, although President Biden did not travel to the UK. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska were also in the abbey, as were Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and leaders of the Commonwealth countries.
In all, 90 heads of state attended, the Foreign Office said.
In the most sacred part of the service, the King was shielded from public view by anointing screens while choristers sang Handel's Zadok the Priest - performed at every coronation since 1727.
Prince William also made a pledge of loyalty to King Charles, and kissed him on the cheek, before members of the congregation were invited to offer their own support.
While the vast majority of the assembled crowd came out to cheer the King, there was also a sizeable protest presence.
The Coronation drew hundreds of protesters from Republic, the group campaigning for the abolition of the monarchy, and others.
Around six protesters, who were unloading a van of placards, were arrested.
The Coronation did not formally change the King's status. Charles became King of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms in September, when his mother Elizabeth died after 70 years on the throne.
Since then, months of intense planning went into the Coronation celebrations - the 40th to take place at Westminster Abbey since 1066.
This time, the ceremony emphasised diversity and inclusion, with more multi-faith elements than any previous coronation, with contributions from Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Sikh representatives.