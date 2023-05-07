King and Queen say thanks for 'glorious occasion'
King Charles and Queen Camilla, crowned in a lavish, historic ceremony on Saturday, were "deeply touched" by the day's events, Buckingham Palace said.
The royal couple were "profoundly grateful" to all who helped to make it "such a glorious occasion" and the very many who turned out to show their support, the palace said.
Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined a Big Lunch in Windsor.
Crowds cheered as the couple chatted to the public during the surprise visit.
At Westminster Abbey, more than 2,000 guests including world leaders, fellow kings and queens, celebrities and community champions packed the pews to witness the crowning of a king.
Outside, thousands lined the Mall despite the rain to cheer the king as his horse-drawn carriage passed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Later, the couple, still in their crowns, appeared on the palace balcony to wave to the rain-soaked public, keen to be part of a moment in Britain's history.
Millions around the world watched the Coronation, the first in 70 years.
In the UK alone, at least 18 million viewers tuned in, provisional figures suggest.
Celebrations are continuing on Sunday with thousands of street parties and lunches planned ahead of a star-studded concert.
In Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, met people picnicking along The Long Walk which leads to Windsor Castle.
Crowds cheered the royals as they sipped from union jack paper cups while chatting to a group of women in foam crowns.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to join a Coronation Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey, while the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will be at a community street party in Swindon.
And the Duke of York's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will be in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, for a big lunch.
At Downing Street, the prime minister and his wife are hosting their own lunch for community figures, Ukrainian families and youth groups.
In all, some 50,000 Coronation lunches are expected to take place in the UK and across the world.
The King and Queen said they hoped the events would be "truly enjoyable", in a message posted on the Royal Family's official Instagram account.
Later at 20:00 BST, the Coronation Concert takes place at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2.
Big names include Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were at Saturday's Coronation, as well as Take That, Olly Murs and Paloma Faith.
There will also be musical favourites from a world-class orchestra and a joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.