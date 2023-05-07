In pictures: Parties mark Coronation Sunday around the UK
- Published
Street parties are taking place across the UK to celebrate the Coronation, with a Big Lunch event in the afternoon and a concert taking place this evening in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
In the morning, crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace to watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony.
Meanwhile, people anticipated the day's events in Windsor with tea on the high street and picnics at Windsor Castle.
American children's music group Kidz Bop performed at the Hamleys Coronation concert in London, while revellers joined together to celebrate the newly crowned royals at The Big Lunch in Regent's Park.
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, also attended a Big Lunch event in Cranleigh with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and the Guides.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted the lunch at Downing Street with his family, with US First Lady Jill Biden in attendance.
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in Windsor, where they greeted crowds and well-wishers.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also attended a Big Lunch event in the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral in Kent.
Meanwhile, thousands joined the Big Lunch around the UK; including in London, Newcastle, Morecambe, Alfriston and Doagh, Northern Ireland.
