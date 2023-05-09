Royal Coronation thanks and King's official portrait
- Published
The front page of the Daily Express is dominated by an image which appears on many of Tuesday's papers. King Charles III's official Coronation portrait was released by Buckingham Palace on Monday. The Express carries it in full size across its front page, with a quote from the King giving thanks to the nation after a historic weekend of Coronation celebrations.
- THE 9/11 GUIDE DOG: How did a Labrador lead her blind master out of the World Trade Center?
- THE BEAUTY QUEEN RIOTS: Investigating the night Birmingham was rocked by rioting in 2005