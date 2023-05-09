Royal Coronation thanks and King's official portrait

Presentational grey line
By BBC News
Staff

The front page of the Daily Express is dominated by an image which appears on many of Tuesday's papers. King Charles III's official Coronation portrait was released by Buckingham Palace on Monday. The Express carries it in full size across its front page, with a quote from the King giving thanks to the nation after a historic weekend of Coronation celebrations.

The Metro uses the same image and quote as the Express, as well as including a smaller image of the Queen's official Coronation portrait. The words come from a longer statement, in which the royal couple said that "to know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift".
King Charles and his message of thanks also dominates the front page of the Sun. The carefully composed image is full of symbolic items - the King is pictured wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and he is holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. The 'souvenir edition' of the Sun also features images from Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation inside the paper, a front page plug promises.
While the same image of the King features on the front of the Daily Telegraph, it is one of several papers to also feature a non-Coronation story prominently too - after a weekend in which royal celebrations took up just about every available front page inch. It carries an exclusive story about planned health reforms, which will reportedly see patients encouraged to "skip the GP for common illnesses" in favour of a pharmacy-led approach.
Similarly, The Mirror gives over half of its front page to the King's Coronation portrait, but the lower third is taken up by a story about the ongoing cost of living squeeze on people across the country. It quotes research by the consumer group Which?, claiming that two million households missed at least one bill in April.
The Daily Mail pairs the same image of the King with a story claiming that Boris Johnson and the then Prince of Wales privately rowed about the government's plans to deport migrants to Rwanda. It's not the first time claims about this supposed disagreement - which is said to have taken place last year, when Mr Johnson was still PM - have appeared in the press. Mr Johnson said the account is "inaccurate", the paper reports.
Like the Mirror, the i has gone with a cost of living story - and opts for a different portrait of the King and Queen together. It quotes both Conservative and Labour MPs criticising high street banks for not passing on rising interest rates to savers. Recent hikes should theoretically be good news for people who have savings in a bank - but with interests rates likely to rise again later this week, critical MPs say consumers aren't seeing the benefits.
The Daily Star is one of only two national newspapers not to feature a Coronation portrait on its front page - opting instead for an image of an android linked to a story about artificial intelligence. It quotes professor Ciaran Martin, the former head of GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre, raising concerns that the rapid development of AI tools capable of producing believable fakes risks "undermining the fabric of our society".
There's no Coronation on the front page of the Financial Times either, which opts for a striking image of a man looking out from a badly damaged apartment in Ukraine instead. It's main story concerns the rising dividends being enjoyed by private water companies, despite rising bills for households and public criticism over sewage. Outflows - where waste water is pumped into the sea or rivers - have become a major point of contention over the last couple of years, with the government under pressure from some groups to take stronger action.