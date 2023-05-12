'We three kings' and 'Phil fights for job'

Many of Saturday's front pages, including the Daily Mail, feature a newly released picture of King Charles with his son Prince William and grandson Prince George. The Daily Mail also says 200 firms have supported its campaign to bring back tax-free shopping for overseas tourists. The boss of the Ritz London has backed the movement, calling for the chancellor to scrap the "tourist tax" and give the economy a boost.

Reports about a potential rift between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby also lead some of Saturday's front pages. "Phil fights for job" declares the Daily Mirror as it reports the This Morning host could lose his job. This Morning could axe Schofield if fans think his on-screen chemistry with his co-host Willoughby has gone, the paper says.
The Sun says Schofield confronted his co-star Willoughby during a phone call shortly after their rift was made public. A source told the paper the co-stars spoke and Schofield was "incredibly upset".
India will wage a diplomatic campaign to reclaim the Koh-i-Noor diamond and other treasures from Britain, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says officials in Delhi are preparing what would amount to the largest repatriation claim faced by the UK, which could potentially involve thousands of artefacts taken to Britain during the days of the empire. The latest official Coronation photograph is also featured alongside the headline "we three kings".
The prime minister's focus on science and technology is "hot air", says one of Britain's leading entrepreneurs. In a letter to the Times, Sir James Dyson called Rishi Sunak's pledge to make the UK a science and technology "superpower" nothing more than a political slogan. He said the government's policies are preventing companies like Dyson from investing in the UK.
Meanwhile, former Home Secretary Priti Patel will attack the prime minister at a Conservative Democratic Organisation summit on Saturday evening, the i reports. It says Ms Patel will accuse the Tory leadership and MPs of showing "nothing but contempt for our foot soldiers".
The Daily Express says a mother's love for her daughter, who was murdered, helped her get justice after 31 years. David Boyd, 55, was found guilty of murdering seven-year-old Nikki Allan on Friday, the paper reports.
A dispute between the US and South Africa has deepened, the Financial Times reports. The paper says Russia's leader Vladimir Putin has spoken to his South African counterpart, amid a diplomatic storm, after the US claimed South Africa had sent arms to Moscow. The claim is that weapons and ammunition were put on a Russian ship in 2022, that had docked off Cape Town.
"Thou shalt have more rumpy pumpy" is the headline in the Daily Star. The tabloid refers to Pope Francis's comments on Italy's demographic crisis - he said starting a family is becoming a "titanic effort" that only the rich can afford. The paper says the "commandment" only applies in Italy - which it calls a "real shame".