Nursing union 'U-turn' and the 'Princess of Scales'
- Published
Many front pages, including the Sunday Telegraph, feature a picture of the Princess of Wales playing the piano during a surprise Eurovision appearance. The paper leads with reports that Labour wants to give EU citizens who live in the UK and pay tax the vote, if the party wins the next general election. Under new manifesto plans, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will also give the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds, the paper says.
