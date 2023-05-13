Nursing union 'U-turn' and the 'Princess of Scales'

By BBC News
Staff

Many front pages, including the Sunday Telegraph, feature a picture of the Princess of Wales playing the piano during a surprise Eurovision appearance. The paper leads with reports that Labour wants to give EU citizens who live in the UK and pay tax the vote, if the party wins the next general election. Under new manifesto plans, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will also give the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds, the paper says.

"Kate's Eurovision tribute to Ukraine" is the headline in the Mail on Sunday. The Princess of Wales gave a piano performance in support of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, reports the paper. It says this comes after organisers of the singing competition made a controversial decision to ban Ukrainian's president Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing the event.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reports that the nursing union leader Pat Cullen is demanding a double-digit pay rise "in a U-turn from her previous position". In an interview with the paper, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) called for the health secretary to reopen negotiations and said talks needed to begin with "double figures". Ms Cullen had previously called for her members to accept the government's offer of 5% - but union members rejected the deal and is preparing a ballot on further strike action.
Rishi Sunak will not budge, declares the Daily Express, after the prime minister faced a simmering Conservative revolt on Saturday evening. The paper says Mr Sunak brushed off criticism from the right of the Tory Party, saying he would deliver for Britain. The Express also features the picture of the Princess of Wales, alongside the words: "Forget Mae, Kate steals the show at Eurovision."
Former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney has revealed how a medical check for ITV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! saved his life, the Sunday Mirror reports. The 45-year-old said there was no doubt the show's medical team "saved my life". The paper says Gaffney was rushed for emergency surgery to remove growths he was told could have become cancerous if they had not been discovered.
X Factor star Wagner will be selling pictures of himself in the nude, the Daily Star reports. The paper features a rather revealing picture of the 67-year-old who says: "I'm going to make a fortune flogging pics of myself playing bongos in the buff." Good luck to him.