A5 road: Public inquiry into 'dangerous' road to resume
- Published
A public inquiry is to resume into the upgrade of a road described by relatives of crash victims as "the most dangerous in Ireland".
More than 50 people have been killed on the road between Londonderry and the border at Aughnacloy since 2006.
The inquiry will examine the proposals for a new dual carriageway along the route of the A5.
The project was first announced in 2007 but the scheme has been beset by funding issues and legal challenges.
It would be the single largest road scheme ever undertaken in Northern Ireland involving 85km (53 miles) of new trunk road, with the most recent cost estimate of £1.6bn.
There were 10 fatalities along the road in the 12-month period between October 2021 and October 2022, according to police statistics.
In the most recent accident last month, siblings Dan and Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley were killed in a crash on the A5 near Aughnacloy.
Last Tuesday, hundreds of people, including families who have lost loved ones, attended a meeting in Omagh to hear demands for the long-delayed upgrade of the road to be completed.
In the audience were Marie and Noel O'Brien's whose daughter Caoimhe O'Brien was killed in a crash on the road between Londonderry and Strabane in October 2016.
They told BBC News NI they believe people who support the scheme will show up to the public inquiry in large numbers.
Marie O'Brien said people had not attended earlier inquiries as they did not know about them.
"Everybody is now aware of it and the support we had on Tuesday night and from what I seen everybody there will be attending the public inquiry and supporting the people who've lost people on the A5," she said.
"So they have to sit up and listen this time. I think before it was only objectors attending it, but they'll get a shock this time."
Her husband Noel said "every person in this part of the world should attend that meeting and show their support before another fatality is caused on that road because this is the most dangerous road in Ireland".
'Opposition'
The proposal to upgrade the A5 has faced opposition, such as from the campaign group Alternative A5 Alliance (AA5A).
The group - made up of farmers, landowners and others with an interest in the County Tyrone area - oppose the compulsory purchase of land to construct the road and have raised environmental issues around the project.
The group has said that while the improvement and upgrade of the existing A5 has long been needed they oppose the plan for a new dual carriageway.
Their last legal challenge, in 2018, resulted in the Department for Infrastructure quashing plans to proceed.
'Public Inquiry'
The Planning Appeals Commission public inquiry previously recommended that further work be carried out to assess flood risk and alternatives to the proposed scheme.
When it re-opens at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Monday it will examine an updated environmental statement, the traffic model, climate and air quality.
Further sessions this week include habitats reports, landscape and visual effects, flood risk, and the impact on the agricultural industry and local business.
Following a one-week break, the inquiry will move to the Omagh Enterprise Centre in the Gortrush Industrial Estate from 30 May to 2 June.
It will examine the justification for the scheme including road safety, north/south links and journey times, an economic appraisal including funding of the scheme, and alternatives to the dual carriageway.